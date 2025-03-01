Dylan Cease made his spring training debut for the San Diego Padres. And he has his goals after seeing where his form is at.

Cease played in the Padres' spring matchup against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. He pitched on the mound for 2.2 innings, striking out two batters as he conceded an earned run, a walk and a home run. He finished with an ERA of 3.38.

The pitcher reflected on his performance after the game, naming the goals he aims to achieve as he progresses in the spring with the Padres.

“There's a lot of things that we're trying to check off, and the biggest thing is just honestly building up arm strength, getting the pitches in, and then from there, it's executing shapes of everything. And I was pleased with today, for sure,” Cease said.

What's next for Dylan Cease, Padres

Dylan Cease proceeds through spring training as he begins the second year of his stint with the San Diego Padres.

After five years with the Chicago White Sox, Cease joined the Padres following a trade. In 33 appearances, he finished with a 14-11 record, playing a career-high 189.1 innings as he struck out 224 batters.

Cease appeared in two games during the Padres' playoff run after finishing the regular season 93-69. It was good for second in the NL West Division, showing the team's talent as one of the better teams in the league.

The team reached the NLDS, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Cease faced 28 batters in the postseason, striking out six as he ended up with a 14.40 ERA.