The San Diego Padres made an injury announcement regarding infielder Jake Cronenworth and outfielder Jackson Merrill.

Merrill suffered a hamstring strain ahead of the Padres' matchup against the Athletics on Tuesday. Then Cronenworth sustained a contusion during the game as he exited before the bottom of the third inning.

San Diego made an official decision on Friday. They revealed that Cronenworth will join Merrill on the 10-day injury list, dealing with a right rib fracture as his time on the list started on April 9.

“We have placed INF Jake Cronenworth on the 10-day IL with a non-displaced right rib fracture (retro to 4/9), selected the contract of INF/OF Tyler Wade and transferred RHP Matt Waldron to the 60-day IL,” they said on X.

What's next for Padres after injury announcement

The Padres will be busy managing injuries to key players with Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth being out.

Cronenworth has played in 12 games for San Diego this season. After 35 at-bats, he made nine hits for five RBIs and two home runs. He was hopeful to play to return this weekend before the team made the decision to put him on the injured list.

Despite being without several players, the Padres took down the Athletics 2-1 in the series. It indicates how well the team can persevere in spite of injuries, showcasing their ability to utilize their depth.

San Diego has a 10-3 record on the season, holding the top spot in the NL West Division standings. They also lead the conference with a .769 winning percentage, leading over the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Padres prepare for their next matchup, hosting a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Their first matchup will take place on Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET.