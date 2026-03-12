The Los Angeles Chargers are maintaining their linebacker core rather than seeking a new player through free agency. On Thursday, it was announced that the club is re-signing a hard-hitting defender to the roster.

Reports indicate that Denzel Perryman, who is 33 years old, is re-signing with the Chargers on a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Perryman will be returning for his 12th NFL season.

“Veteran LB Denzel Perryman is returning to the Chargers on 1-year deal, per his agent Ron Butler. Back at age 33.”

Article Continues Below

Perryman was originally a second-round pick by the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played six years with the organization before taking his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, where he earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod. After two full seasons in Vegas, he played one season with the Houston Texans in 2023 before returning to the Chargers in 2024.

The veteran linebacker has served as a starter throughout most of his career. However, injuries have prevented him from playing full seasons. He ended the 2025-26 campaign playing and starting 10 games for L.A., recording 47 combined tackles (30 solo) and three pass deflections.

Due to the history of his career, the Chargers may lean on Perryman to play as a starter once again on Jim Harbaugh's defense. Of course, the NFL Draft could change things, but we won't know which rookies L.A. acquires until the draft is underway. Perryman is slated to start alongside Daiyan Henley at inside linebacker in the 3-4 defensive scheme.