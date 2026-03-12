The term “Hall of Famer” is thrown around a lot, but when it comes to Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, those claims gain more and more merit as time goes on.

The five-time All-Star has gotten recognition from many head coaches, but Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is new on the list.

Before Thursday's game, Carlisle detailed more on that three-word point.

“They've got a Hall of Famer in Book,” Carlisle explained via AZCentral's Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter). “He's become a great leader from what I can see.”

Throughout Phoenix's season, Booker has been the unsung leader, the offensive engine, and whatever else you want to describe. His statistics might not be where they have been, but that hasn't necessarily mattered.

However, in the last five games, he's averaging 26.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. The Suns have been riding a heatwave, going 4-1 since Booker returned.

Devin Booker's comment from Rick Carlisle highlights Suns' success

Comparing the 2024-25 season to the current day, it's a completely different team. Although Booker made the All-Star game, he mentioned that it was because of his team's success.

He's also referenced time and time again about finishing his career in Phoenix. But it's not just a sentiment for the sake of appeasing the masses. Also, he wants to leave a lasting impact and has already done so.

For instance, Booker broke the Suns franchise scoring record at age 28 through his ten seasons in the Valley of the Sun.

Either way, he's not focused on the accolades but more so on winning. As of writing this, the team has 38 wins on the season, eclipsing last season's total.

As the Suns continue the road trip, more of Booker's leadership could be on display for more coaches to see.