The Philadelphia Phillies moved Thursday to finalize the release of veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos, bringing resolution to a situation that had lingered since last season’s dugout beer incident. What began as a moment inside the clubhouse evolved into broader questions about the Phillies clubhouse culture and internal standards. As the organization turns toward the 2026 campaign, the decision reflects an effort to steady the room and reinforce expectations without further distraction.

Castellanos, 33, became a free agent after Philadelphia ate $20 million in remaining salary. His departure traces back to June 16, 2025, at LoanDepot Park in South Beach. After a late defensive substitution vs. the Miami Marlins, he opened a green bottle of Presidente and carried it into the dugout during live play—a clear violation of MLB clubhouse standards.

While holding the beer, Castellanos confronted manager Rob Thomson and members of the coaching staff. Teammates Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto attempted to shield him from cameras as special assistant Howie Kendrick confiscated the bottle. What unfolded quickly escalated from internal frustration to organizational fracture.

The Athletic took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to detail the fallout, sharing a blunt assessment from an anonymous player who emphasized the damage done.

Article Continues Below

“You can’t disrespect the manager and talk to him the way he did,” the player said. “You can’t expect it all to be the same after that.”

The incident with the beer in the dugout decimated trust inside the room. Reports indicated Castellanos questioned coaches without major league playing experience and bristled at batting seventh in the lineup. Performance only intensified scrutiny. He posted a .694 OPS with minus-0.6 fWAR in 2025, ranking near the bottom among qualified hitters.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski ultimately chose manager authority over sunk cost. By executing the release of Castellanos, the front office reinforced accountability and reset clubhouse culture ahead of 2026. The message was unmistakable, no contract outweighs respect for leadership or adherence to MLB clubhouse standards for a contender like the Phillies.