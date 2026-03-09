With the Indianapolis Colts putting the transition tag on Daniel Jones, which is a rarity to be seen for a quarterback, the latest reporting gives insight into the contract that the former New York Giants star was looking for. As the rumors will surround the Colts, especially regarding Jones' future, it looks like the quarterback was looking for big money.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, a contract that would be worth $50 million each year “would be more in the ballpark of what he'd take,” which then led Indianapolis to utilize the transition tag, which is worth $37.8 million.

“I do think Daniel Jones will stay in Indianapolis, but there’s a big gap that needs to be made up in the coming days,” Breer wrote. “The Colts’ initial offer to Jones was in the range of Sam Darnold’s three-year, $100.5 million deal last offseason. Jones’s camp countered that, based on the leverage a franchise tag would have given him, a deal worth $50 million per year would be more in the ballpark of what he’d take if he did a deal before this week.”

The Colts could use the transition tag on Daniel Jones in 2027

While the Colts are making moves to keep wide receiver Alec Pierce, the team could be wanting to bring back the energy from early last season, when the team was excelling. However, Jones is currently recovering from an Achilles injury that could set him back from his usual offseason plans, though Breer lays out the plan Indianapolis could have with the quarterback, like using the transition tag again in 2027.

“What, then, would motivate the Colts to do a deal, rather than have Jones play on the $37.833 million tender?” Breer asked. “Here’s what: If Jones plays great in 2026, then the team would either transition tag him again in ’27 at $45.4 million or franchise him, and at that point, he’d have the leverage to ask for top-of-the-market money, since a third tag is prohibitively expensive.”

It remains to be seen what happens with Jones and the Colts, though the team looks to improve after finishing with an 8-9 record.