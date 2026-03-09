The Washington Commanders have strengthened the left side of their offensive line by reaching a historic agreement with Laremy Tunsil.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the Pro Bowl left tackle signed a two-year, $60.2 million extension that includes a total of $61.5 million in guarantees, as well as a record-breaking $32.5 million signing bonus for an offensive lineman.

Tunsil has set a new market standard as the first player at his position to earn $30 million per year.

While strengthening the offensive line is essential, Washington's latest defensive move focuses on the secondary. The NFL announced on X that the Commanders are signing cornerback Amik Robertson to a two-year, $16 million contract, with $9.3 million guaranteed.

Acquiring Robertson from the Detroit Lions gives the Commanders a versatile and aggressive defender capable of playing both inside and outside.

His arrival addresses a significant need for a team looking to rebuild a defensive unit that struggled with consistency last season, and this signing represents a proactive step by general manager Adam Peters to enhance the cornerback position with a proven veteran who brings playoff experience to a promising roster.

The news of Robertson's departure comes amid a surprising development in Detroit, where veteran offensive lineman Taylor Decker announced his release.

Despite initial reports indicating that Decker intended to return for the 2026 season, the Lions and their long-time leader were unable to reach an agreement during recent discussions. Decker, a first-round pick in 2016, has been a key player in the organization's resurgence but will now enter free agency.

This unexpected availability of a high-quality tackle could influence the market as teams seek to replicate the stability Washington has achieved with Tunsil and now with Amik Robertson, aiming for a better year and season.