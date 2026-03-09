The San Francisco Giants are looking to knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West this year. The Giants have made some moves to bolster their bullpen in hopes that they can take out the Dodgers in 2026.

Now, the Giants are making another move in the bullpen, bringing back a familiar face, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The Giants have signed Joey Lucchesi to a minor league contract with an invite to MLB camp. The reliever pitched with the Giants in 2025, after signing a minor league contract with them in spring training that year. He appeared in 38 games last year, pitching 38.1 innings, wth a 3.97 ERA.

Per Heyman, the deal is a one-year contract worth $1.55 million and a chance to make another $300 thousand in incentives. The move coincides with the announcement that Reiver Sanmartin is dealing with a hip flexor strain. Lucchesi has a chance to make the opening day roster. The only reliever on a Major League deal is Sam Hentges, and he will not be ready for opening day, according to Brady Klopher of McCovey Chronicles

Lucchesi was a fourth-round selection of the San Diego Padres in the 2016 MLB Draft. He would make it to the MLB level in 2018, spending three years with the Padres, primarily as a starting pitcher. He was traded prior to the 2021 season to the New York Mets, but after 11 games and eight starts, he was injured and needed Tommy John surgery. Lucchesi returned to the majors in 2023, making nine starts, but spent most of 2024 in the minors, making just two starts with the Mets. He was removed from the 40-man roster after the 2024 season and chose to become a free agent.

The Giants continue Cactus League play on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. They open the regular season on March 25, hosting the New York Yankees.