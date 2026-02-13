SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Fernando Tatis Jr. has made the move from shortstop to the outfield without any trouble. In fact, he's become a Platinum Glove defender. Expectations are high for Tatis in 2026 both from an offensive and defensive standpoint. During Cactus League Spring Training Media Day in Arizona, new Padres manager Craig Stammen shared his thoughts on Tatis' outfield defense.

I asked Craig Stammen about Fernando Tatis Jr.’s defense in the outfield: “He’s an amazing athlete. He could probably play any position. We can put him anywhere and Fernando would probably figure it out.” pic.twitter.com/mIpMYJh223 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) February 12, 2026

“He’s an amazing athlete,” Stammen told ClutchPoints. “He could probably play any position. We can put him anywhere and Fernando would figure it out. Glad that guy is on our team.”

Tatis is ready to make a big impact once again. The Padres understand that having Tatis on the roster helps the team in multiple ways.

Article Continues Below

“It's huge,” Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller said of Tatis' seamless transition to the outfield. “Fernando is one of the best players in the game, he's one of the best two-way players in the game. Two platinums (gloves) now in the last three years… Usually you win championships with defense.

“I think having Tatis, especially in Petco, it's a big right field, lot of area to cover, he can impact the game with his glove, his arm, his legs and his bat. There's very few guys in the game who can do that.”

Tatis earned Platinum Gloves in 2023 and 2025. He is also a three-time All-Star who finished eighth in National League MVP voting in 2025 after hitting .268 with an .814 OPS, 25 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is unquestionably one of the best all-around players in the sport. He will do everything he can to help the Padres make another competitive run during the upcoming 2026 campaign.