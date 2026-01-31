San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had a strong 2025 season for most players' standards. For Tatis' standards, though, it was an up and down season. On Saturday, Tatis addressed his inconsistency in 2025 and made a bold prediction for his 2026 performance, via 97.3 The Fan.

“Mechanical more than anything else,” Tatis said when asked about his 2025 offensive struggles. “It was actually more about trusting a process that was going in there… I wish I could go into more details. I definitely feel that it's definitely behind us. I know this year on the offensive side it's going to be really special.”

Tatis later added that his “best years are definitely ahead of me.”

“My best years are definitely ahead of me and this year is going to be one of those. There's no limit.”

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. confident heading into 2026 season

Tatis still earned his third career All-Star selection and finished eighth in National League MVP voting in 2025. The outfielder also won his second Platinum Glove Award.

At the plate, he slashed .268/.368/.446 to go along with 25 home runs, 27 doubles and 32 stolen bases. It was unquestionably a productive campaign, but Tatis expects to be even better. As he said, there is “no limit” to what he can accomplish.

The Padres will need the 27-year-old to play at an elite level as they attempt to compete with the talented Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. With Tatis and Manny Machado leading the way, the Padres are on track for a successful campaign. If Tatis reaches his expectations, perhaps San Diego can even upset the Dodgers.