The NFL announced on Friday that it has closed its investigation into Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and will not impose any discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

“There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he violated the personal conduct policy,” the NFL said in a statement.

The investigation was launched in response to allegations made by Dacoda Jones, Rice's former girlfriend and the mother of his two children. In a civil lawsuit filed in February in Dallas County, Texas, Jones accused Rice of repeated physical abuse between December 2023 and July 2025, alleging “severe and permanent injuries” and seeking damages exceeding $1 million. The lawsuit detailed claims that Rice “grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted” her, including incidents that allegedly occurred while she was pregnant.

Jones had also posted photos on social media in January showing bruises and injuries, stating she had endured abuse for years. However, Rice's attorney, Sean Lindsey, pointed to a sworn affidavit from October 2025 in which Jones stated that Rice “did not punch” her during a verbal argument. The civil case remains ongoing, with a trial scheduled for June 9.

“Mr. Rice wants to thank the NFL for their thorough investigation, and looks forward to the start of the 2026-27 NFL season,” Lindsey said in a statement Friday.

This is the second consecutive offseason in which Rice has faced off-field scrutiny. He previously served a six-game suspension in 2025 after pleading guilty to two third-degree felony charges related to a March 2024 high-speed crash in Dallas. Driving a Lamborghini Urus at 119 mph, Rice was involved in a multi-car collision that caused injuries. He received 30 days in jail, five years of probation, and was ordered to pay more than $115,000 in restitution.

After returning in Week 7, Rice appeared in eight games, recording 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns. The Chiefs finished 6-11, missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.