There’s a different kind of pressure building in Washington. And well, it’s the good kind. The Commanders have a quarterback worth building around and a front office with a plan. They have a roster that, at the very least, looks competitive on paper. Of course, with progress comes expectation, and expectation sharpens every decision. With that, the 2026 NFL Draft is about acceleration. It’s about surrounding Jayden Daniels with the right pieces while resisting the urge to fall back into old habits. Because for a franchise that has too often chased the wrong priorities, the biggest win this April might come from the players they don’t pick.

Shift in identity

Washington entered the 2026 NFL Free Agency hoping to fix the defense and provide Jayden Daniels with enough protection to actually let him cook. GM Adam Peters didn't waste any time. He aggressively reshaped the front seven by landing Odafe Oweh to lead the pass rush. They also added Leo Chenal to the middle of the defense and brought in Nick Cross to solidify the secondary. The defensive overhaul was complemented by a series of strategic retentions on the offensive side. This ensured that the core of the team remains intact while adding the necessary “juice” to compete on Sundays.

This was not a reckless spending spree. It was calculated, targeted, and rooted in identity-building. Washington didn’t just want better players. They wanted a different personality on defense: faster, more aggressive, and less forgiving.

Stability not explosiveness

On the offensive side of the ball, the priority was continuity and veteran leadership. Re-signing Laremy Tunsil to a massive extension was perhaps the most critical “get” of the entire spring. The return of Chris Paul and Andrew Wylie further stabilized an offensive line that finally started to show signs of cohesion late last year. Sure, the Commanders were linked to several big-name wideouts. However, they opted for a more measured approach. They added depth with players like Ahkello Witherspoon on the defensive side and a handful of rotational pieces on offense.

That restraint says a lot. Washington believes in its foundation, but it also reveals what’s missing. This offense can function, but it doesn’t yet scare anyone. It can sustain drives, but it doesn’t consistently flip games.

Identifying the biggest need

Despite the defensive influx, the Commanders still find themselves staring at a significant void in their playmaking department. Terry McLaurin is still “Scary Terry,” and Luke McCaffrey has shown flashes of brilliance. That said, the offense lacks a true, explosive home-run threat who can take the lid off a defense or turn a simple screen into a 60-yard score. The 2026 NFL season will be defined by how well the Commanders can diversify their attack. That starts with finding either a game-changing running back or a high-ceiling vertical threat at receiver. Yes, the trenches have been addressed through extensions and free agency. Still, the lack of an elite, young skill-position star is the one thing holding this offense back.

Pass on Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman is the kind of player that evaluators love. Smart, instinctive, and productive, he plays with the awareness of a veteran. His range in the secondary is undeniable. His ability to diagnose plays makes him one of the more intriguing defensive prospects in the class.

For Washington, though, he’s the wrong answer to the wrong question. The Commanders have already invested in their secondary. Cross was brought in to stabilize the back end, and there are already multiple young pieces in place competing for snaps. Adding Thieneman would create redundancy rather than resolution.

More importantly, it would ignore the offense. This is a team that has struggled for years to consistently support its quarterback. Now that they have a player like Daniels, the priority must be maximizing that environment. Drafting a safety, no matter how talented, does nothing to elevate the offense’s ceiling.

Washington has been down this road before — investing heavily in defense while hoping the offense figures itself out. It rarely ends well. Passing on Thieneman isn’t about doubting his talent. It’s about finally learning from history.

Steering clear of Rueben Bain Jr.

Rueben Bain Jr. represents misdirection. On tape, Bain is everything you want in a defensive lineman. He has the kind of physical profile that suggests immediate contribution. For a team looking to strengthen its front, he’s an appealing option.

Washington, however, has already addressed that need. The addition of Oweh and the development of the existing defensive line have created a unit that is, at the very least, functional. It may not be elite, but it’s no longer a glaring weakness. Spending another high pick in that area just duplicates effort.

Bain’s skill set also raises questions about fit. While he excels in power situations, he doesn’t necessarily bring the kind of elite edge-bending speed that modern defenses rely on. Also, more critically, Bain does not move the needle for the offense. Adding another defensive lineman, even a talented one, does little to help Washington in those shootout scenarios.

This is where discipline comes in. Bain might be one of the best players available when Washington is on the clock. But “best available” is not always “best fit.”

Clarity and courage

The Commanders have done the hard part, which is building a foundation and identifying their quarterback. Now comes the challenge of alignment.

Avoiding players like Dillon Thieneman and Rueben Bain Jr is about understanding timing and direction. It’s about committing fully to a vision that prioritizes offensive explosiveness over defensive redundancy.