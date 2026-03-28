The San Diego Padres drew early scrutiny after manager Craig Stammen chose not to extend Mason Miller in a late-game situation during a 5–2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. The decision quickly became a focal point, raising questions about the team’s bullpen strategy to open the season.

The decision also reflected early-season caution, as the coaching staff continues evaluating bullpen roles, workload limits, and game situations before expanding responsibilities for key arms like the star closer.

The pivotal moment came when Miller was not called upon for a four-out save opportunity. Instead, Stammen stuck to a pregame plan that restricted his closer to a standard one-inning role. The decision shaped how the late innings unfolded, as a bullpen expected to be a team strength could not protect the advantage. The Tigers capitalized on their chances, turning a tight contest into a comeback win and intensifying focus on how the Padres deploy Miller in high-leverage spots.

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell shared the reasoning from the manager on X, formerly Twitter, offering insight into the team’s thinking.

“It will be an option at some point in the season,” he told Cassavell. “Just not in Game 2.”

Cassavell reported that Miller was not available for a four-out appearance as part of a predetermined plan. Stammen emphasized that the decision prioritized long-term effectiveness over early-season urgency.

The approach reflects a broader strategy for San Diego’s bullpen. The team plans to manage Miller’s workload carefully while gradually expanding his role as the season progresses. That measured approach aims to preserve effectiveness over a full schedule.

Still, the loss highlighted the risks of sticking rigidly to predefined limits. In a tight game, the absence of a top arm in a high-leverage moment proved costly.

As the Padres search for their first win under their new manager, Stammen’s decision offers a clear indication of how the club intends to handle its bullpen moving forward.