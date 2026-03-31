The San Diego Padres welcomed a familiar face on Monday as Luis Arraez returned to Petco Park for the first time as a member of the San Francisco Giants. His return added an emotional layer to the series opener, blending competition with reflection as one of baseball’s most consistent hitters stepped back into a ballpark that had recently been his home.

Padres fans watched Arraez reenter a familiar setting after spending the 2024-2025 seasons in San Diego. The three-time batting champion remained a key presence during his time with the club, and his arrival in a Giants uniform brought added attention to an already compelling National League West matchup.

The two-time silver slugger joined San Francisco on a one-year deal this offseason, a move that also marked his return to second base. That decision helped shape his departure from San Diego while setting up an emotional reunion at Petco Park. Even so, his connection to the Padres remained evident before first pitch.

97.3 The Fan San Diego shared Arraez’s pregame comments on X, formerly Twitter, where he shared how much his time with the Padres still means to him.

Luis Arraez spoke about how it feels to return to San Diego, how he'll remember his time with the Padres and if he thought at any point this offseason that he'd return to the Padres: pic.twitter.com/vLV0YEh0rR — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 31, 2026

“It feels amazing, because the weather, I see the players I played with last year, everybody. I can't wait to see the fans. They can boo me today, but I'm really excited to be here again.”

Arraez also emphasized the emotional weight of the moment and the bond he built during his time in San Diego.

“It's a lot of emotional things today, especially for me. When I'm playing on a team, I feel everybody's a family. And San Diego, the Padres in 2024 and last year, they are my family.”

As the game continues, the Giants hold a 3–0 lead in the top of the seventh inning with two outs, adding a competitive edge to his return.

This moment reflects more than a division matchup. It showcased the lasting relationships formed during his time with the Padres and adds another layer of emotion to the series.