The San Diego Padres have their ace. Nick Pivetta, who is entering Year 2 with the Friars, will be the Opening Day starter for the very first time in San Diego, the team announced. The Padres take on the Detroit Tigers this Thursday, and this sets up a major pitching competition between Pivetta and one of the game's best, Tarik Skubal.

Pivetta was one of the best right-handers in the National League last season. He finished with a 13-5 record, tied for the 12th most wins in MLB. Pivetta was 10th in the majors with a 2.87 ERA, 5th with a 0.99 WHIP, and 16th with 190 strikeouts. The 33-year-old has three years left on his contract with the Padres, but has an opt-out after this and next season. So, if the star pitcher has another good season or even better, then there is no doubt that he will opt out of his contract and test free agency once again.

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Because of these opt-outs in his contract, Pivetta's name was rumored all offseason as a potential trade candidate. The Friars never traded him, and that was probably for the best. San Diego's current rotation does not look good at all. Yu Darvish is out for the season and could likely retire, and Joe Musgrove will begin the season on the IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. This means that the Padres have Pivetta, Michael King, Walker Buehler, German Marquez, and Randy Vasquez right now. JP Sears and Tristan McKenzie have been sent down to the minors. This could be what seriously hurts the Padres' chances of winning a World Series in 2026.

Pivetta will start Game 1 of the season, followed by King (Game 2) and Vasquez (Game 3), according to reports. This means Buehler will likely debut as a Padre against the San Francisco Giants one week from today.