The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought back veteran defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches on a one-year contract, returning to a familiar system after spending three years with the New York Giants, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday. The 32-year-old defensive lineman previously played in Tampa Bay from 2018 to 2022, appearing in 68 regular-season games with 22 starts and contributing to the franchise’s Super Bowl LV championship run.

During his time in New York, Nunez-Roches recorded 101 tackles, 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits over 40 games. The 2024 season was his most productive as he started all 15 games he appeared in and set career highs with 52 tackles and six quarterback hits.

However, injuries limited his availability this past season. He played just nine games with five starts before being placed on injured reserve due to ankle and toe issues. Still, he finished with a career-best 3.0 sacks, along with 23 tackles and one pass deflection.

Originally selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, Nunez-Roches has played in 142 regular-season games with 62 starts and eight playoff appearances over his 11-year career.

His return fits with the Buccaneers' stated goal of improving size and physicality along the defensive front under head coach Todd Bowles. The move also comes amid changes on the defensive line, including uncertainty surrounding Greg Gaines' free agency and the departure of Logan Hall, positioning Nunez-Roches to compete for a rotational or starting role in 2026.