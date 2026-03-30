The new ABS challenge system is one of the best things Major League Baseball has ever added to the sport. Not only is it exciting to hear the fans cheer when the call is changed in the home team's favor, but the system has already clearly shown that home plate umpires make mistakes too often. This change is going to be for the better, and umpires must start running a tighter shift.

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller was on the Foul Territory Podcast to discuss many things, including his early thoughts on the ABS challenge system. Miller also talked about taking off the silver medals after the WBC Final loss.

"We don't get to just step off as many times as we want, so it's a moment to center yourself." Mason Miller reveals his early thoughts on the ABS challenge system… pic.twitter.com/xdhGyTesu4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 30, 2026

“We are seeing exactly what we hoped to see from it,” Miller explained. “Some calls getting overturned in big spots. You know, for me, though, we had three challenges in 18 pitches the other night. And I kinda expected that to be the case when teams have their challenges left. You don't want to burn your challenges early, so good chance that there will be at least one, and you can't take it with you. So, I am going to guess there will be a lot of challenges in the 9th inning.”

“It's kinda like a weird disruption of the flow of the game that we are used to, but I think, objectively, it's going to avoid these egregious calls … We don't get to just step off as many times as we want, so it's a moment to center yourself.”

Miller throws a ton of heat, and as he said above, more often than not, teams are going to hold onto at least one challenge for the ninth inning. This is something he will get used to quickly.

Miller and the Friars take on the San Francisco Giants for a 3-game series starting tonight.