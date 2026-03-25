The 2026 San Diego Padres roster is set. The Friars are aiming to get back to the postseason once again with a real shot of winning the World Series for the very first time. Craig Stammen is the new young manager, and the team is stacked with talent all over the diamond.

The notable players making the roster are Walker Buehler, Ty France, Nick Castellanos, and Miguel Andujar. All three of those hitters will get serious time at DH and first base, depending on the pitcher. Buehler makes the roster as the No. 4 starter to begin. Luis Campusano will be the backup catcher to Freddy Fermin, though Fermin is expected to start a ton of games.

The Padres have a ton of players hurt, so this roster will not look like this in a few weeks from now. San Diego made many transactions on Wednesday. Infielders Sung-Mun Song and Willy Wagner will head to the 10-day IL. Pitchers Joe Musgrove, Bryan Hoeing, Jason Adam, Griffin Canning, Yuki Matsui, and Matt Waldron are all headed to the 15-day IL.

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Yu Darvish has been moved to the restricted list, freeing up some money for the Padres to spend in free agency if needed.

Musgrove heading to the IL is a bummer for the Padres after he pitched against Great Britain earlier this spring for his first action back from Tommy John. Musgrove did not feel 100% after the outing, so the team has shut him down again with elbow inflammation. There is a chance that the right-hander remains out until May or even June.

The Padres will take on the Detroit Tigers for a three-game set at Petco Park on Thursday.