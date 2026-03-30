The opening weekend of the Major League Baseball season is now behind us. The World Baseball Classic noise is quieting down, especially after Team USA lost to Venezuela in the final. Many fans are still upset that the Americans did not get it done for the second time in a row.

San Diego Padres star Mason Miller was the closer for Team USA, as he is for the Friars. Miller and other players were seen taking off their second-place medals after receiving them after the loss. This is not a big deal whatsoever, but social media will always do its thing and create drama. Apparently, the Team USA players received backlash for immediately taking off the medal.

When asked, here is what Miller said on Monday on the Foul Territory Podcast.

"I didn't go there to finish in second place." Mason Miller said it felt "a little weird" to get a silver medal after losing the WBC final. pic.twitter.com/q2R4EnC8QO — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 30, 2026

“There really wasn't a discussion prior to it,” Miller said. “At least for me, I didn't go there to finish in second place. Nobody did. As competitors, I feel like the expectation is to come there and win.”

“I also feel like that is something we aren't super accustomed to. I don't really remember getting a runner-up or on-field presentation for second place since Little League. So, it felt a little bit weird. I'm sure the silver medal was still desired by certain teams, and we had every intention of winning gold, but unfortunately, we weren't able to.”

Miller and the rest of Team USA are likely in favor of moving on from the WBC talk, as the long grind of the MLB season is ahead. Miller and the Padres are 1-2 after a series loss to the Detroit Tigers. The Friars will battle with the San Francisco Giants for a 3-game set starting tonight.

On Saturday night, Miller debuted his new epic walk-out song before his first save of the season.