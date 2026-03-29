The San Diego Padres got a win against the Detroit Tigers in the final game of their series, and it was how they closed that helped lead them to victory. Mason Miller was a big part of that as the closing pitcher, and he had an awesome entrance as he walked on the field.

Mason Miller's new closer entrance in San Diego is pretty epic pic.twitter.com/PZwwlHqcCm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 29, 2026 Expand Tweet

The lights around the field flicked on and off as Korn's song ‘Blind' played throughout. It was definitely an entrance worth watching over and over, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he continues to come out to that electric entrance as the season continues.

What made things even better is that Miller struck out the first batter he faced when he took over in the ninth inning. He did walk a batter during the inning, but he struck out Kevin McGonigle on three pitches to end the game.

Miller came to the Padres to do just what he did in their latest win, and it looks like he's comfortable in this role. Before the season started, Miller was asked if he would consider being a starting pitcher in the future.

“It's an exciting conversation that has been had year in and year out since I did transition to the bullpen,” Miller said on Foul Territory TV. “Right now, I've had a lot of success in the bullpen, and to go away from that success right now doesn't make sense for me.”

“I'm gonna keep that ball rollin' right now, but I am never going to be the guy that rules that out down the line. But, I will admit it is hard to go away with something you are having a lot of success with. I think my value right now is being the lockdown guy in the ninth or late in games, whatever that we need. Being a part of a really good bullpen is something I take pride in, too.”