The San Diego Padres find themselves in an interesting spot heading into the 2024 campaign. On one hand, they appear to be a playoff contender on paper after bowing out of the NLDS after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games last year. But there are a bevy of trade rumors swirling around the team, with many of them involving star starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

With San Diego's front office looking to cut costs, Cease has been a trade candidate all offseason long, but he hasn't been dealt to this point. Still, a trade could materialize before the season kicks off, meaning Cease's name is still popping up in rumors. Despite that, San Diego's ace isn't letting these trade rumors impact him at all.

“It doesn't upset me or anything,” Cease said on Wednesday. “It's not something that really gets in my way in any way. I have been going through them now for a couple years, so maybe it's like background noise now.”

Padres weighing their trade options with Dylan Cease

San Diego only picked up Cease in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last offseason, and he promptly turned in a stellar campaign as a result. Cease started 33 games for the Padres, which was the most in the majors, posting a 14-11 record with a 3.47 earned run average and 224 strikeouts. Even though he failed to earn his first All-Star selection again, Cease finished fourth in the National League Cy Young race.

Pulling off a trade for Cease is going to be tough for the majority of the MLB, but as long as he's involved in these rumors, the possibility of a deal taking place exists. And while that's true, Cease isn't going to let it impact him at all, as he's intent on continuing to prepare for the 2025 campaign, regardless of whether or not he stays in San Diego.