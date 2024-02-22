The San Diego Padres are underway at Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona as they look to bounce back in the 2024 season after disappointingly missing the playoffs last year. While this ball club is full of star power, there are also some youngsters hoping to make their mark in Cactus League action. One of those names is No. 2 prospect Jackson Merrill, a shortstop by nature who is trying to make the big league team as an outfielder.

Speaking Thursday, Fernando Tatis Jr gave his take on the possibility of Merrill being on the Opening Day roster. In his eyes, he's already done enough to be in San Diego, despite being only 20 years old.

Via Chase Izidoro:

“I’ve seen enough, this guy should break with the club…age is just a number.”

Merrill only played five games in left field last season in Double-A but that doesn't exactly mean he can't do it at the MLB level. I mean, the Padres turned Tatis Jr into an outfielder, after all. A couple of weeks ago, Merrill spoke on the change to the outfield and simply just wants to help out any way he can.

Via The San Diego Tribune:

“I just see it as an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to help. We have great guys around the field already. So whatever position needs to be filled … that’s what I want to do. I want to be a productive person on the team. I don’t want to just kind of be the same guy every day. Do something different every day, try to help the team win one way or another.”

The former first-round pick hit .277 across two levels in 2023 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI. He slashed .286 in 16 Spring Training games a year ago for the Padres. We'll see if the Maryland native can put up similar numbers this time around. Merrill definitely has Tatis Jr's support.