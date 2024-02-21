The Padres front office still has work to do in the offseason.

The San Diego Padres are just days away from playing their first 2024 spring training game, but they are still “engaged” in talks for potential additions to the squad via free agency or trade.

“The one thing for us is we’ve had active conversations throughout the offseason,” Padres general manager A.J.Preller shared (h/t Robert Murray of FanSided).

Preller also seemed to indicate that the Padres are willing to hear offers from other teams for some of their assets in the big leagues and in the minor levels.

“Part of that is we have some talented players on our team and in our farm system, so that always leads to some conversations. … Sometimes it’s active early and not as much late. This one has been pretty consistent throughout,” Preller added.

The Padres are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2023 MLB season in which they posted just an 82-80 record and missed the postseason despite a stellar cast of players. At least two of their stars from that campaign are no longer on the roster, with pitcher Blake Snell and outfielder Juan Soto now in free agency and with the New York Yankees, respectively. Snell, in theory, can still return to the Padres, but there's just not much clarity on that end at the moment, as the reigning National League Cy Young winner is still a free agent.

Some of the more recent moves done by the Padres include the signings of reliever Wandy Peralta and outfielder Jurickson Profar.

The Padres are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Dodgers for their first 2024 spring training game on Thursday.