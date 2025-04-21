Fernando Tatis Jr. was an absolute monster in the San Diego Padres' three-game series against the Houston Astros. Although San Diego ultimately lost the series 2-1, the superstar outfielder still managed to be recognized for his efforts.

After recording four home runs and seven RBIs, Tatis was officially named the NL Player of the Week, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. AL Player of the Week honors went to Seattle Mariners star Dylan Moore. This is Tatis' third time in his career winning the NL Player of the Week award.

“The AL Player of the week: Seattle’s Dylan Moore: 10-for-26, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 SB The NL Player of the week: San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr.: 9-for-24, 4 HR, 7 RBI.”

It marked another strong week for the 26-year-old outfielder. Through 81 at-bats so far this season, Tatis Jr. owns an impressive .358 batting average and .436 OBP while recording eight home runs, 16 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. He's easily been one of the most productive hitters in baseball to start the 2025 campaign, which is something the Padres desperately need.

It's been a few bumpy years for the two-time Silver Slugger. He missed the entire 2022 season due to injury and suspension. Fernando Tatis Jr. played well in 2023 and 2024, but it was nowhere near the level he reached back in 2022 when he led the league with 42 home runs. We haven't seen Tatis play like that since the 2022 season, but his efforts in 2025 are reminiscent of what San Diego knows he can achieve.

We'll see Fernando Tatis Jr. at the plate again on Monday when the Padres face off against the Detroit Tigers. San Diego will hope to remain atop the NL West as they surprisingly hold a half-game lead over the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers. A win keeps the Padres in first place, while a loss could allow the Dodgers to jump them in the rankings.