Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres are one of the contenders in the NL West this season. This year, San Diego is off to another hot start, and their shortstop is a big reason why, along with an improved Manny Machado. Padres manager Mike Shildt said as much, detailing that Tatis Jr.'s new approach at the plate is making him more than just a power hitter, according to the New York Times.

“He is accepting the walks that they’re going to give him, because he’s a dangerous human being,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “(That) means he’s getting more pitches to hit, and he’s doing more damage.”

Tatis Jr. is only one of the Padres who are enjoying a fast start to the season. Machado, Luis Arraez, and Xander Bogaerts are all early All-Star candidates as their team sits at 15-4. The Padres are having one of the best starts the franchise has ever seen.

While Tatis Jr. is more disciplined at the plate, Shildt mentioned that he doesn't want his star to be too passive as a hitter.

“I do think there’s some aggression there early in the count that we want to remain,” Shildt said. “But I do think it’s a very deliberate — ‘I’m going to make sure that I’m going to be in the strike zone with two strikes.’ And if he does that, you’re going to see what you’re seeing all year.”

The NL West is projecting to be one of the toughest divisions in the league again this year. However, Tatis Jr., Machado, and San Diego appears to be ready to compete on the highest level.

San Diego will only receive more help as the season continues, as they await players' return from the IL. Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, and Yu Darvish will give the MLB's best team another boost.

Even though they have started the season strong, fans will judge Fernando Tatis Jr. and Co. on their playoff success.