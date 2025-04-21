ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers play host to the San Diego Padres Monday night for the start of a three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Padres-Tigers Projected Starters

Randy Vasquez vs. Keider Montero

Randy Vasquez (1-1) with a 1.74 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 20.2 innings pitched, 14 walks, 8 strikeouts, .197 oBA

Last Start: vs. Chicago Cubs: No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 7 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 1-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.2 innings pitched, 8 walks, 3 strikeouts, .100 oBA

Keider Montero is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at Milwaukee Brewers: Loss, 5.0 innings pitched 8 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Tigers Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +108

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Padres vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego has Randy Vasquez taking the mound, and he is very effective when he can throw strikes. The right-hander has walked a very high percentage of batters this season, but he is allowing opponents to hit under .200 0ff him. Even with the high walk rate and lack of strikeouts, Vasquez has done a great job limiting the runs. He needs to limit the runs in this game, as well. If he can put together a quality start on Monday, the Padres will be in a good position to win.

San Diego is one of the best offensive teams in the MLB this season. They are first in the league in batting average, fourth in OPS and they score over four runs per game. They are going up against a pitcher that struggled in his first start of the season. Keider Montero allowed eight hits against the Brewers. Three of those hits left the yard. He was throwing meatballs in that game, and the Padres are going to do a lot of damage if it happens again.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit is off to a great start. They are alone atop the AL Central division, and they are coming off a weekend series win against the Kansas City Royals. In their four-game series over the weekend, the Tigers allowed just nine total runs. Four of those runs came in the loss Sunday afternoon. The point is Detroit has been lights out on the mound, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. If the Tigers can stay hot on the mound, they will be able to slow down the powerful offense of the Padres.

If the Tigers can't slow down the Padres offense, they have to find a way to keep up with it. The good news is Detroit has been pretty good at the plate this season. They are 11th in the MLB in batting average, and 10th in runs scored. They have been able to pick up their pitchers when they struggle, and this might be one of those games. If the Tigers can get to Randy Vasquez, take their walks, and scratch across some runs, they will be able to open this series up with a win.

Final Padres-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This should be a good series. For the opening game, I trust the Padres pitcher and offense to get it done. I will take San Diego to win as underdogs.

Final Padres-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (+108)