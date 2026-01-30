Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will enter a pivotal 2026 MLB campaign after an early playoff exit and lackluster offseason (to this point), but before the pressure cooker turns up, the focus will be on promoting national pride. The All-Star outfielder will represent Dominican Republic in March's World Baseball Classic. He expressed what it means to him to play for his native country.

“I just felt it was a great time, I'm in a great spot in my career right now health-wise, mentally-wise,” Tatis told retired All-Star first baseman and current MLB Network analyst Yonder Alonso. “This is the right time where I put the Dominican Republic on my chest. I cannot even describe it, because I know I'm going to feel stuff on the baseball field that I have never felt before, so I'm just looking forward to that.”

"I know I'm going to feel stuff on the baseball field that I have never felt before."@Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. talks about his excitement to represent the Dominican Republic in the 2026 @WBCBaseball! 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/uucuMl93JX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 30, 2026

Tatis joins a stacked roster that includes teammate Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cristopher Sanchez, Julio Rodriguez, Ketel Marte, Sandy Alcantara and Geraldo Perdomo, among others. The Dominican Republic squad is expected to compete with the United States, reigning champion Japan and Puerto Rico for the WBC crown. This tight competition could be a nice tuneup for the Padres' top stars.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is specifically an intriguing player this year. Following a productive 2025 season that saw him slash .268/.368/.446/.814 with 25 home runs and 32 stolen bases, the two-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glover could be poised to have a truly fantastic year. He has moved past his suspension for performance-enhancing drugs and overcame injury issues, reestablishing himself as a top-10 MVP candidate once again.

The Padres will need the 27-year-old to stay healthy and sharp, as they try to navigate key departures and the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers. Some World Baseball Classic heroics could serve as a huge confidence booster heading into Opening Day.