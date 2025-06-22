Despite capping off a wild four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 win Friday, the San Diego Padres left LA feeling bitter. Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was plunked by the Dodgers for the third time this season. And although the two-time All-Star’s X-rays were negative, teammate Manny Machado warned the Dodgers “better pray” his imaging results are clean.

Apparently Tatis isn’t feeling any ill effects from the beaning as he remained in the Padres lineup for the series opener against the Kansas City Royals Friday. And in Game 2 he blasted a three-run homer that left his bat at a blistering 107.9 mph, per MLB on X.

Turned on and DEMOLISHED! Fernando Tatis Jr. belts this 3-run homer 107.9 MPH 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/2WtPjPcBtA — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stepping in against Royals reliever Taylor Clarke with two on and two out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Tatis turned on a 95 mph sinker, belting it 380 feet to left center. The three-run shot gave the Padres some breathing room, extending San Diego’s lead to 5-1.

Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. busts out of slump with 3-run bomb

Tatis entered Saturday’s matchup in a bit of a slump. He had gone just 2-17 over his last five games and hadn’t had an extra-base hit since June 15. Tatis last homered on May 27 against the Miami Marlins – a 22-game drought.

Article Continues Below

But the sixth-year veteran busted out of his slump against Kansas City, leading the Padres to a much-needed win. Tatis now has 14 home runs, 34 RBI and 56 runs scored on the season. He’s hitting .268 with an .818 OPS and 3.3 bWAR in 74 games.

Despite the 5-1 win over the Royals, the Padres have lost seven of the last 10 games, including three of four contests to the Dodgers. San Diego is now 5.5 games back in the NL West.

The latest chapter in the Padres' heated rivalry with the Dodgers added to the animosity between the divisional foes. With San Diego up 5-0 in the series finale, Tatis got hit by a 93 mph four-seamer that ran in on his hands. Tempers flared as Mike Shildt and Dave Roberts went at it, leading to the benches clearing.

Order was restored but the drama didn't end there. San Diego retaliated in the bottom of the ninth, plunking Shohei Ohtani with a 99 mph fastball that caught him flush on the thigh.

The two teams don’t play each other again until the second half of the season when the Dodgers host the Padres for a three-game clash beginning August 15. It’s safe to assume players on both squads have that date circled on their calendars.