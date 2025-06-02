Gavin Sheets gave the San Diego Padres fans a major scare on Sunday after crashing into the left-field wall during the fourth inning of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While tracking a deep shot from Adam Frazier, Sheets slammed into the padded fence at full speed. He dropped to the ground and stayed down for several minutes as team trainers rushed in. Thankfully, he managed to walk off the field on his own, and Brandon Lockridge replaced him in left field.

Scary moment for Gavin Sheets in the top of the 4th. Sheets managed to stand up and appears to be alert. He will exit this ballgame, and Brandon Lockridge will sub in left field. #Pirates @ #Padres

Manager Mike Shildt later shared that Sheets suffered a head contusion, a sore hip, and a jammed wrist and thumb. He also noted the team is still checking for a possible concussion.

Despite the multiple injuries, Shildt said Sheets had already shown signs of improvement in the hours following the incident.

The timing could not be worse for San Diego. Sheets has been one of the team’s most pleasant surprises this season. After the Chicago White Sox let him go last November, the Padres picked him up on a minor league deal just before spring training. What started as a low-risk signing quickly turned into a key roster move.

Since Opening Day, Sheets has become a major contributor. He is hitting .267 with an .817 OPS and has racked up 11 home runs, second only to Fernando Tatis Jr. on the team. He also leads San Diego in RBIs with 34.

Known more for his bat, Sheets had mostly played first base and served as a designated hitter earlier in the season. But with the Padres struggling to produce from left field, he stepped in and made the transition.

If he ends up missing time, the Padres may need to rely on utility players Tyler Wade and Brandon Lockridge. Lockridge finished the game in Sheets' place but was later replaced by Wade as a pinch-hitter when the Pirates changed pitchers.

While both are versatile, neither brings the same power or consistency at the plate as Sheets.

The Padres came away with a 6-4 win, but the bigger concern now is the health of one of their most important offensive players. As medical evaluations continue, the team and its fans are hoping for good news. Losing Sheets for any stretch would be a tough challenge in the middle of an already competitive season.