The San Diego Padres enter 2025 with a massive giant to slay. Last year, their rival Los Angeles Dodgers squashed them in the playoffs and went on to win the World Series. It was the first playoff experience for Padres centerfielder Jackson Merrill, and he compared the Dodgers' atmosphere to an iconic movie.

“It was like the [Colosseum]. You ever seen ‘Gladiator’?”Merrill told Yahoo's Russell Dorsey. “… But I think it was good for us. We needed that boost. We needed some anger in our lives. Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted, but that was a huge moment for us.”

"Are You Not Entertained?!" – Maximus (Russell Crowe)

Fans were certainly entertained by the Padres and Dodgers five-game battle in the National League Division Series. Merrill hit his first postseason home run in San Diego's Game 2 win in Los Angeles. But in the final three games of the series, Merrill was held without a hit. The entire Padres offense fell apart in the last two games, ending their season.

This offseason, the Dodgers added Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Michael Conforto, and Tanner Scott. They brought back Teoscar Hernandez, Kike Hernandez, and Clayton Kershaw. The Padres did not do much because of ownership issues so it could be a one-sided rivalry this year.

The Padres need a great Jackson Merrill season to return to the playoffs

Merrill came up as a shorstop but played centerfield for the entire season as a rookie. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting and ninth in MVP voting playing a new position. Now, the Padres need Merrill to take a step offensively to lift the lineup after a disappointing offseason.

If the Padres and Dodgers face off in the postseason again, it will be a true battle just like in Gladiator. The players do not like each other, the fans do not like each other, and it is the best rivalry in the sport today. Fans should hope to see this series again but it may be tough for San Diego to get back to the postseason.

While the Padres did not solve their need for a long-term ace pitcher, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Corbin Burnes. Ha-Seong Kim left San Diego for Tampa Bay and Dylan Cease could be traded before the season ends. The team is entering a new era after a few years of wild spending did not end in a World Series appearance.

The Padres open the season at home against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.