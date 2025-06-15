The San Diego Padres are getting more bad news about outfielder Jackson Merrill, who left a recent game with injury. Merrill is headed to the injured list after suffering a concussion, per the team. San Diego is selecting the contract of Trenton Brooks from Triple-A El Paso as a result. Brooks can play both infield and outfield.

Merrill got hurt sliding into second base during a recent game with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He left the field following his injury, escorted by Padres medical personnel. The incident occurred during the seventh inning of Saturday's game, which the Padres lost 8-7.

Merrill is hitting .304 this season, with five home runs for the Padres. The loss is a tough one for San Diego, who are right behind Los Angeles and San Francisco in the National League West standings.

This is the second time this season that the Padres star has headed to the IL. He suffered a hamstring problem earlier in the season.

Jackson Merrill is a big loss for the Padres

The Padres hope that Merrill is able to return soon to the lineup. He was named an All-Star last season, and had been hitting pretty well this season when healthy.

San Diego is in a very competitive division this season, as three games separate the Padres, Dodgers and Giants for first in the NL West. Merrill is fourth this season on the Padres in home runs and runs batted in, so the club will need a bat to replace his production.

Brooks could be the answer, as he will have to step up for the team. He is hitting .311 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs for El Paso in Triple-A, per the Associated Press.

San Diego is trying to snap a three-game losing streak, as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday. The Padres have also lost four of their last five.