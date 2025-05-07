San Diego Padres phenom Jackson Merrill is picking up where he left off, showing no signs of rust after spending a month on the injured list with a strained left hamstring. The 22-year-old center fielder smashed a double down the first base line in his first at-bat back from injury in Tuesday night's road game versus the New York Yankees, via Bleacher Report Walk-Off.

The Friars were 15-9 without Merrill, so their ceiling should theoretically be terrifyingly high with him returning to the lineup. But baseball is fickle. Despite his clutch extra-base hit in the first inning, San Diego was unable to capitalize. The Silver Slugger and All-Star got back on base in the fourth inning, and this time, he made it across home plate. As if fans needed a reminder, this young star is a huge difference-maker.

The Padres grabbed a 2-0 lead, but the Yankees responded with two runs of their own in the next half-inning. Early National League MVP contender Fernando Tatis Jr. broke the tie with an RBI double in the seventh, but New York had an immediate answer once again. And it was a big one. The Yanks built a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, courtesy of Austin Wells, Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger.

Regardless of how this interleague showdown wraps up, a healthy Jackson Merrill is great for baseball.

The No. 27 selection in the 2021 MLB Draft has exceeded all reasonable expectations since arriving in The Show. He smoothly transitioned from shortstop to center field, recording 11 outs above average, per FanGraphs. He displayed eye-opening composure in clutch situations, serving as a crucial component of the Padres' second-half surge during the 2024 season. The Rookie of the Year runner-up batted .292 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs while tallying a stellar .500 slugging percentage in 156 games.

Although Merrill has played just 11 games in 2025, he looks primed to produce another terrific campaign. If he does, San Diego will have a fantastic chance at making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years.