The San Diego Padres entered a series against the New York Mets needing a good performance. Mike Shildt is encouraged by his team despite sitting two losses behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. After losing the series opener to the Mets, the Padres sent a message in Wednesday's game. Manny Machado put the exclamation point on it with a grand slam.

San Diego struggled with injuries to stars and inconsistency across the roster. However, Shildt has his team well-positioned to steal the division from the Dodgers for the first time since 2006. Machado is a big reason for that, finishing the season with his best stretch of the season. Peterson left a curveball in the strike zone that the infielder crushed 401 feet.

Manny Machado with a MASSIVE grand slam as the Padres take the lead 💥pic.twitter.com/LS5ylkV4Ay — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Machado's 26th home run of the season gave the Padres a 6-2 lead over the Mets in a big game for both teams. New York is fending off multiple teams in the NL Wild Card race. San Diego, on the other hand, has its sights set on Los Angeles. If Shildt can lead his team to a divisional title heading into the postseason, it would be a major confidence boost for his roster.

The trio of Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jackson Merrill have defined the end of the Padres' season. All three are All-Star level players who were unable to play well at the same time throughout the year. Despite shaky stretches for each of them, they have returned to their former glory and have San Diego playing well at the most important time of the year.

The Dodgers and Padres have been fighting for the top spot in the NL West for weeks. Each team has a chance at a deep playoff run, but face a massive obstacle in the other. However, Machado's grand slam could be the spark that gives San Diego an edge in a tight NL West race.