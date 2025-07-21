There is a growing conversation around robot umps and the implementation of an automatic balls and strikes system in MLB. Fans saw this on display at the MLB All-Star Game, and they could see it on display sometime soon on a regular basis. However, some players aren't a fan, as San Diego Padres star Manny Machado revealed recently.

Machado discussed why he isn't a fan of this system. The ABS system would provide more accurate calls on balls and strikes, allowing games to be called as perfect as possible. However, Machado believes this system would take out an important aspect of baseball.

“I don’t like taking the human element out of the game,” the Padres star said, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “I know it sucks they make a lot of mistakes, but it’s human. It’s human error. So, I think there’s better options that we can go with before we take that step. That’s a drastic change and it’s a big one. But I think there’s other options and avenues that you can get to before taking that. I don’t know, I wouldn’t like it, honestly. I’m old school, though.”

Padres' Manny Machado may need to accept ABS system

Machado is almost certainly not alone in his dislike of the ABS system. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to learn that most players don't like it. At the same time, though, it's something that feels inevitable. And other players have already started accepting it.

“It's the same thing with the pitch clock and not being able to shift anymore. It doesn't matter what players feel like. We don't have much say in our own game. Whatever they want, they push through, and this seems to be something that they want, so you might as well get used to it,” Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal said of the matter, via Nightengale.

The ABS system is likely on the horizon in MLB. And for fans, it may feel like a welcome change. That said, Machado's perspective is certainly intriguing, and it will be interesting to see how the system develops over the years once MLB puts it into use.