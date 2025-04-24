The San Diego Padres came into Detroit looking to close their road trip out on a high note, but Reese Olson had other plans. The Tigers' right-hander delivered an exceptional performance, silencing one of baseball's most potent lineups with 7 1/3 shutout innings. On a chilly afternoon at Comerica Park, with everything clicking, Olson took control. When the dust settled on the 4-0 loss, even Padres star Manny Machado had to show respect.

“That guy.” Machado told MLB.com's Jason Beck, “was dealing today.”

Olson gave San Diego's lineup issues all day, fanning seven while just allowing two hits and one walk. He threw 85 efficient pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 22 of 26 batters. The Padres made contact but couldn't find the holes in the Tigers' defense, managing to hit just six balls out of the infield across nine innings.

The loss ended a tough road stretch for the Padres, who are now looking to bounce back at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. But the focus postgame was on Olson's execution. The Friars struggled to adjust to his sharp pitch sequencing and location, as Olson's changeup and slider produced a combined 17 swings-and-misses. The Tigers starter worked with rhythm and poise, never letting the moment get too big. He mixed in his four-seam fastball and sinker for called strikes, keeping hitters off balance all afternoon.

“He hit his spots, hit the corners, didn't leave many pitches over the middle of the plate,” Machado added. “Couldn't really do much with it… He threw a helluva game.”

For a Tigers staff already ranked among MLB's ERA leaders, Olson's gem further establishes him as a core piece of their rotation. It was a statement outing for a rising pitcher. For the Padres, it was a rare day where effort met immovable execution. And as Machado made clear, sometimes you just have to tip your cap.