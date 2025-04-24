In a dazzling display of control, poise, and efficiency, Reese Olson led the Detroit Tigers to a dominant 6-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Comerica Park. The right-hander worked 7 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits, one walk, and striking out seven batters, all on an incredibly efficient 85 pitches.

Olson moves to 3-1 in five appearances with a 3.29 ERA to start the season following his excellent performance in the win.

“That guy,” Padres All-Star Manny Machado said after the game, “was dealing today,” per MLB.com's Jason Beck.

And he wasn't wrong.

Olson carved through San Diego's dangerous lineup with ease, commanding his arsenal of pitches and changing speeds to keep hitters off balance. From his first pitch to his last, he was in full control of the strike zone.

“That was an incredible performance by Reese,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told MLB.com's Jason Beck. “He took control early and didn't let up. That's exactly the kind of outing we needed.”

The win not only sealed a series victory for Detroit–taking two of three games from a Padres team that entered the day tied for the best record in baseball–but also marked a significant statement. For a Tigers team still developing its identity in 2025, this was a key confidence boost.

Olson's emergence is part of a growing trend of Detroit's pitching development. With multiple young arms making strides, the rotation is becoming a legitimate strength. His command, tempo, and efficiency on the mound suggest he's ready to take on a larger role.

As the MLB season heats up, starts like this are important. If Olson continues to pitch with this kind of presence, he could soon be mentioned in All-Star conversations, and the Tigers may find themselves in the thick of playoff contention.

For now, Detroit has found something special in Reese Olson, and the rest of the league is starting to notice.