The Atlanta Braves have gotten off to a solid start to the 2026 MLB season, currently sitting at 2-0 after Saturday's home win over the Kansas City Royals. In that game, the Braves were trailing heading into the ninth inning, but then, the floodgates opened up, capped off by a walk-off grand slam from newcomer Dominic Smith to win the game.

Injuries have been a major storyline for the Braves heading into this season, both in the hitting and pitching departments, and recently, the team got key updates on two of its players as the season progresses.

“Sean Murphy is doing all baseball activities and could begin a rehab assignment soon. Weiss said Ha-Seong Kim still hasn’t faced live pitching yet. So, while an early May return remains possible, his ETA is a little more uncertain,” reported Mark Bowman of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Murphy and Kim were both expected to be mainstays in the Braves' order this year, and are two of several Atlanta players who went down with injury in the preseason.

Additionally, the Braves will be without starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach due to various injuries, and Atlanta's depth in that department will almost assuredly be tested over the next few games, although it helps that their schedule is relatively light to open up the 2026 MLB season.

For the time being, the Braves' offense will likely have to continue making explosive plays like the grand slam on Saturday night in order to keep the team afloat in what is expected to be a vaunted NL East playoff race.

The Braves will cap off their series and look for a sweep against the Royals on Sunday afternoon from Truist Park in Atlanta.