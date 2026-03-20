The World Baseball Classic featured plenty of energy and excitement. So, how do players adjust to returning to their big league ball clubs at spring training? San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is planning to bring the same “energy” back to his team, something he recently said via 97.3 The Fan.

“I'm bringing the same energy,” Tatis said with a smile. “Let's go! We're ready to rock and roll. Obviously 162, it's a marathon out here. You need to learn how to manage yourself in that area. But yeah, we're bringing that excitement.”

Tatis played with Team Dominican Republic at the 2026 WBC. He did everything he could to help the ball club, but Team Dominican Republic was defeated in the semifinals by Team USA. Nevertheless, Tatis and the ball club performed well overall during the tournament.

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The star outfielder is now looking to help the Padres play a quality brand of baseball in 2026. While he is “ready to rock and roll,” Tatis acknowledged that it is a long season. It's difficult to bring the same energy every single game from March through October. However, Tatis is going to do everything he can as one of the leaders of the Padres.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres expect to compete this season. The Padres know that the Dodgers are the favorite in the National League West, but anything can happen once the playoffs begin. San Diego is simply going to focus on reaching the postseason and then playing their best possible baseball in October.