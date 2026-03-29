The New York Giants are currently preparing for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, which is slated to get underway in late April. The Giants are now under the leadership of head coach John Harbaugh, who joined the team earlier this offseason after parting ways with the Baltimore Ravens.

Recently, a clip on social media went viral alleging that Harbaugh has an eerily similar voice to former United States president Joe Biden.

someone said that John Harbaugh has the same voice as Joe Biden and now I can’t unhear it pic.twitter.com/e9LeQhe3mF — el Jefé (@JefePil) February 13, 2026

However, one person not on board with those comparisons is none other than Harbaugh himself, who recently stopped by the “Pardon My Take” podcast to relay his thoughts.

“Ya know, I’m not happy with that at all,” Harbaugh said, per Pardon My Take on X, formerly Twitter, via Dan Benton of GiantsWire. “I might have had a little sore throat that day. I got a little sore throat today. I mean, Joe Biden, really? Did you guys think I sounded like Joe Biden? Was it the whole interview, or maybe one sentence that they clipped out?”

Regardless of who he sounds like, Giants fans will be hoping that Harbaugh is able to deliver some solid results on the field this year in New York. The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll midway through the 2025 season amid a string of late-game collapses, but they do have an intriguing collection of young talent to be molded, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, and wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is hoping to bounce back after an ACL injury cut his 2025 season short.

While the ending of his Ravens tenure left much to be desired, Harbaugh remains a well-respected NFL mind who might be able to help usher in a new era of prosperity in the Big Apple for the first time in quite a while.