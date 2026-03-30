Kevin O’Connell provided an important update regarding Jonathan Greenard during the NFL’s annual league meetings, as he indicated that while he expects the linebacker to remain with the team, there is still a possibility of a trade. According to ESPN, the head coach acknowledged that offseason discussions are ongoing as the team prepares for draft meetings.

This follows an earlier report by Adam Schefter, which suggested that the Vikings were open to trading Greenard to address a significant salary cap deficit.

Despite a shoulder injury that affected his performance in 2025, Greenard's impressive 13.5% pressure rate makes him a valuable asset, whether he stays in Minnesota or is traded for draft capital.

As the veteran roster remains in flux, insiders are proposing bold moves for the upcoming draft. Alec Lewis of The Athletic recently suggested a surprising trade with the Miami Dolphins, in which Minnesota would move up to the 11th overall pick to secure Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

The proposed deal would require the Vikings to give up their 18th pick, along with future assets from 2027, to acquire a player Lewis describes as a “home-run hitter,” and that could definitely be a good help for Greenard if he stays.

The team's focus on competition extends to the quarterback position, where O’Connell is not naming a starter between veteran Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy.

With Murray joining on a team-friendly deal, the head coach emphasized that a decision does not need to be made in mid-March.

This open competition places pressure on McCarthy to demonstrate that he has improved after a rookie season characterized by a 57.6 percent completion rate and 12 interceptions, but could this be a game changer to Greenard at all and all those rumors?