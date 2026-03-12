The Minnesota Timberwolves sustained their third consecutive loss, losing 153-128 to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a bad night for the Wolves' defense, as they allowed Kawhi Leonard to torch them for 45 points. Following the game, Anthony Edwards got brutally honest about Leonard and his status in the NBA.

"In all honesty, Kawhi [Leonard] may be one of the best players to ever play the game when he's healthy. I think a lot of his peers feel the same way about him. If he's healthy (100%) ain't no stopping Kawhi." —Anthony Edwards (via @Timberwolves)

pic.twitter.com/XEeP4kUbCH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2026

Edwards marveled at Leonard and his ability to do anything to help the Clippers win. It was more than evident in this game, as the superstar helped the Clippers build a 38-27 lead after the first quarter. It was still a 12-point game heading into the third quarter. Yet, the Clippers blew everything out of the water in the fourth, and Leonard helped them get there. Things got so bad that a fight between the Clippers and Timberwolves broke out on the court.

Edwards bounced back after a bad game against the Lakers, leading the Wolves with 36 points on 11 of 17 shooting, including 3 of 8 from beyond the arc. However, no other starter scored above 11. Naz Reid had 18 points off the bench.

The Wolves shot 59.7% from the field, including 44% from the three-point line. However, they allowed the Clippers to shoot 63.4% from the floor, including 51.4% from beyond the arc. The Wolves turned the ball over 21 times, giving the Clippers too many chances to capitalize.

Leonard's 45 points came from 15 of 20 shooting, including 6 of 9 from the triples. Darius Garland helped with 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting. Bennedict Mathurin had 22 points off the bench on 5 of 10 shooting.

The Wolves dropped in the standings for the second consecutive day, falling to sixth place in the Western Conference. They are 40-26 as they prepare for their next game, which will be Friday against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.