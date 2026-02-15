After a public divorce with the Philadelphia Phillies, Nick Castellanos joined the San Diego Padres in free agency. Now, manager Craig Stammen has determined exactly where he will play on the team.

Castellanos will operate mainly as a designated hitter and outfielder, with some first base mixed in, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Overall, Castellanos is expected to fill a multi-faceted role in San Diego.

As it stands, the Padres have Ramon Laureano in left, Jackson Merrill in center and Fernando Tatis Jr. in right. With Gavin Sheets at first and a litany of options at designated hitter, Stammen will need to get creative to give Castellanos everyday at-bats. Still, the Padres wouldn't have signed the former All-Star if they didn't expect him to contribute.

Castellanos' final season with the Phillies was considered a disappointment, hitting .250 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs. But if he had played for the Padres, he would've ranked fourth in home runs and second in RBIs.

Over his entire 13-year MLB career, Castellanos has hit .272 with 250 home runs, 920 RBIs and 42 stolen bases. He is a two-time All-Star and a former Silver Slugger.

As he comes to the Padres though, Castellanos will have plenty to prove. There will be questions after his exit from the Phillies. But in turn, San Diego is still looking to make their mark in the daunted NL West. They believe that Castellanos helps get them closer to that goal. Playing all over the diamond, the outfielder/designated hitter/first baseman will have ample opportunity to shine.