The San Diego Padres’ starting rotation continues to be tested before the 2025 season even begins, as veteran right-hander Yu Darvish is now questionable for Opening Day due to elbow inflammation. Manager Mike Shildt provided the update following Darvish’s recent pause in his throwing program.

While the team had previously cited “general fatigue,” Shildt clarified that the 38-year-old experienced inflammation in his right elbow following his most recent Cactus League start. “(After) the game (Thursday), he had some general fatigue associated with it,” Shildt said. “The feedback’s a little bit early, but talking to [the medical staff], we’ll see how he recovers… He did have some elbow tightness.”

Darvish was able to resume throwing this week, playing catch on Tuesday, which Shildt called a “good sign.” However, the veteran’s status remains day-to-day, and his availability for the start of the season is uncertain. This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Darvish, who has dealt with various ailments over the past two seasons, including multiple stints on the injured list.

Will Yu Darvish be ready to go for the Padres by Opening Day?

In 2024, he made just 16 starts, sidelined by neck and groin issues, elbow inflammation, and a personal matter. He also missed the final month of 2023 with similar elbow trouble. The timing of Darvish’s setback is especially concerning for a Padres team already without fellow starter Joe Musgrove, who will miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October.

San Diego’s Opening Day rotation, as it stands, includes Michael King — recently named the Game 1 starter — Dylan Cease, and Nick Pivetta. With Matt Waldron also expected to begin the year on the injured list due to an oblique strain, the Padres may be forced to dip further into their depth.

Pitchers Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, and Randy Vásquez are in the mix to fill out the rotation. Vásquez, who made several starts for the Padres last year, appears to be the leading candidate, while Hart and Kolek — both with limited MLB experience — are being closely evaluated.

Shildt expressed confidence in the group, despite the adversity. “We do have good options,” he said. “Vásquez pitched for us last year and has been better as camp has gone… Kolek’s had a really good spring. Hart, we didn’t see live recently, but the feedback’s been good.”

Meanwhile, the Padres are keeping the long view in mind with Darvish. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller emphasized the importance of preserving the pitcher’s health for the stretch run.

“The most important thing is what we saw last year when he was pitching in October,” Preller said. “Yu Darvish in October is obviously a very talented and capable pitcher… The World Series isn’t played in April or May.”

Whether Darvish starts the season on the mound or the injured list remains to be seen, but the Padres will proceed with caution, hoping to keep their veteran ace fresh for when it matters most.