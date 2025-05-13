San Diego Padres fans were left stunned Tuesday night after an unexpected meltdown from Robert Suarez turned a comfortable lead into a crushing defeat. The Padres' closer, who entered the game boasting a remarkable 0.51 ERA and 15 saves, surrendered five runs in the ninth inning, resulting in a 9-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Headed into the Angels game, Suarez was regarded as one of the most lethal relievers in the MLB. He had allowed just one run all season and walked just four batters in total. But in a shocking turn, he issued four straight walks in the final frame, allowing the Halos to tie the game at 5-5, setting the stage for a disaster.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today weighed in on X, formerly Twitter, about the meltdown.

“Padres closer Robert Suarez, who entered the night with 15 saves and a 0.51 ERA, self-implodes with four consecutive walks and gives up 5 runs in the 9th inning. The Padres' 5-3 lead in the 9th melts into a 9-5 Angels' victory.”

The blown save was Suarez's first of the 2025 season, and it dramatically altered his ERA from 0.51 to approximately 2.65. Alek Jacob replaced him on the mound but promptly gave up a grand slam to Taylor Ward, sealing the Angels' comeback.

The loss ended a strong stretch for the San Diego club, including a 21-0 demolition of the Colorado Rockies just three days prior. It also underscored the volatile nature of bullpen performances, even for elite, consistent closers like Suarez.

Despite the collapse, the Padres remain in strong position with a 24-13 record. The focus now shifts to how the team, and its dominant but rattled closer, respond moving forward in a tightly contested AL West. With key divisional matchups ahead, every bullpen decision will be under the microscope.

For Suarez, this outing will serve as both a wake-up call and a test of resilience. The closer has been a cornerstone of the team's late-inning success, and how he rebounds will be crucial in determining the club's success through May and beyond.