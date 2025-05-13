ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels hit the road to take on the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Angels-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Angels-Padres Projected Starters

Jose Soriano vs. Dylan Cease

Jose Soriano (2-4) with a 4.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 45.0 innings pitched, 20 walks, 37 strikeouts, .283 oBA

Last Start: vs. Toronto Blue Jays: No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 8 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts

Away Splits: 4 starts, 2.49 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 25.1 innings pitched, 8 walks, 15 strikeouts, .239 oBA

Dylan Cease (1-2) with a 4.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 40.1 innings pitched, 17 walks, 48 strikeouts, .253 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: No Decision, 6.2 innings pitched, 1 hit, 1 run, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts

Home Splits: 4 starts, 3.48 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 20.2 innings pitched, 8 walks, 26 strikeouts, .253 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +168

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Angels vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network West, Padres.TV

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Soriano is having a pretty good season. His ERA and WHIP are a little higher than the team might want, but they are respectable numbers. Soriano averages almost 97 mph on his fastball, and his ground ball rate is in the 97th percentile in the MLB. If Soriano allows a hard-hit ball, there is a good chance it will be on the ground, which really limits the damage. If he can keep the Padres on the ground, or off the barrel, the Angels will be able to win the game.

The Angels started the season hitting for some of the most power in the MLB. They are still sixth in the MLB in home runs, so they do still have some power in their bats. Dylan Cease allows a fairly high barrel percentage, and he is a fly ball pitcher. With that in mind, Los Angeles has a chance to hit some home runs in this game. If they can showcase a little bit of power Tuesday night, the Angels will win this game.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have become one of the worst hitting teams in baseball. Yes, they have hit some home runs, but they do not hit for average. In fact, Los Angeles is 29th in batting average, 27th in OPS, and 26th in runs scored. In the last 10 games, the Angels are scoring less than four runs per game. If the Dylan Cease and the Padres can hold the Angels to under four runs, they will be able to win this game.

San Diego has the best batting average in the MLB. Along with that, the Padres are 11th in OPS, and they have struck out the fewest amount of times in the MLB. Their ability to hit for average and a little bit of power is a big reason for their success. They should be able to do just that against the Angels on Tuesday night. Jose Soriano will allow opponents to barrel the ball and hit the ball hard. All the Padres have to do is elevate it a little bit.

Final Angels-Padres Prediction & Pick

Dylan Cease is coming off a pretty good start, and I think he will carry that into this game. Because of that, I will take the Padres to win straight up.

Final Angels-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-200)