Elly De La Cruz was the only member of the Cincinnati Reds named to the National League All-Star Game on Sunday. Despite great seasons from other players on the 46-45 club, only the superstar shortstop made it. But on Tuesday, the league made a special announcement about a replacement for the team. Reds starter Andrew Abbott is headed to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

All-Star Abbott ⭐️ Congrats to @andrewabbott33 on being named to his first All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/mDGxEXMFHN — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Abbott and the Reds were in Miami when the news broke in the bottom of the first inning. He will replace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the National League roster. That prompted a great reaction from the bench while De La Cruz was at the plate.

Based on the dugout’s reaction, it would appear that Andrew Abbott will be an All-Star!#Reds pic.twitter.com/ndp12Rpe0C — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The beginning of Abbott's season was delayed due to a shoulder injury to his throwing arm. Once he joined the rotation, he was one of their best pitchers. He has a 2.15 ERA and a 7-1 record in 15 starts this year. His ERA was 1.79 before a poor start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The Reds drafted Abbott in the second round of the 2021 draft, and he is a big part of their pitching plan for the future. Combine him with Hunter Greene, who was on an All-Star track before an injury, and Chase Burns, and Cincinnati is building a great rotation.

Abbott is scheduled to start on Wednesday against the Marlins and former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. If he can have another great start to finish out the first half, it would give the Reds a chance at the postseason in the second half. Their young core is mostly at the major league level now, and they need to get to the postseason soon to capitalize on De La Cruz's prime.

After the Marlins, the Reds will face the Rockies. Two series wins would be huge for Cincy heading into the break