The 2026 season is quickly approaching, and it appears the San Diego Padres are bringing in a veteran pitcher to add some depth to the roster. It's a move that could bring plenty of experience to the team, as the club is making an effort to reach its third consecutive postseason appearance.

Reports indicate that Marco Gonzales, who is a former pitcher of the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates, is signing a Minors deal with the Padres, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 33-year-old left-hander is invited to MLB camp and is being paid $1.5 million if he makes the roster. His contract also includes $1 million worth of incentives.

“Veteran lefty Marco Gonzales to Padres. Minors deal with MLB camp invite. $1.5M if [he] makes [the] team with $1M incentives.”

Gonzales has 10 years of experience playing in the majors. He began his career in 2014 with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Mariners in 2017. Marcon Gonzales remained in Seattle through the 2023 campaign and eventually played with the Pirates in 2024.

After taking the 2025 season off due to undergoing left flexor tendon surgery in September 2024, Gonzales is attempting to return to the mound. This time with the Padres. He joins San Diego before spring training with a career 4.16 ERA and 1.300 WHIP, along with 688 strikeouts and a 56.9% win percentage through 926.2 innings pitched.

Gonzales' role with the Padres will become clearer in the coming months. San Diego already has a decent starting rotation. It's possible Gonzales starts the 2026 season in the minor leagues and gets called up later in the campaign.