Luis Arraez is one of the game's best hitters. He has elite vision, even though he does not take many walks. Arraez is a great clubhouse player, but his inability to hit for power is making it tough for him to earn a contract he feels he deserves.

Arraez is a three-time batting champion. He can smack the ball all over the field, but hardly hits it out of the park. Not many players have seen more scrutiny on social media over the last year or so than Arraez. There are not many teams looking for a singles hitter who doesn't play great defense. Because he plays a position that induces a ton of power, that makes it even harder for him.

Arraez has played for the Padres for the last two seasons after being traded from the Miami Marlins. He has won a batting title with the Marlins, Padres, and Minnesota Twins. Will there be anyone who signs Arraez to a multi-year contract? We will see. Ken Rosenthal believes there is no market for him at the moment.

“It's almost Feburary and we haven't heard much about him,” Rosenthal said. “It doesn't mean things aren't going on behind the scenes, but Arraez is a guy who is a fascinating free agent in so many ways. He has no power in an age when you basically need power. There are spots I can imagine him being in. I imagine him getting a deal somewhere, but it's going to be a prove-it year for him.”