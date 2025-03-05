The San Diego Padres are reportedly signing veteran infielder Jose Iglesias, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

While Iglesias is a former All-Star from 2015 with the Detroit Tigers, many know him from his surprising season with the New York Mets in 2024, headlined by the “OMG” song that was a rallying cry for the team that made the National League Championship Series. After not playing in 2023, Iglesias was great with the Mets in 2024, batting .337 with a .381 on-base percentage and a 137 OPS+ in 85 games, according to Baseball Reference. Now, he joins another National League contender in the Padres.

Iglesias could fit the Padres at second base, where Jake Cronenworth is currently slated to play, or he could get designated hitter at-bats as well. Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado are the presumed starters at both shortstop and third base as currently constructed. Regardless, Iglesias could earn playing time if he performs within even an earshot of what he did in 2024 with the Mets.

After being very active in free agency over the years, the Padres have made smaller moves this offseason, having a lot of money already committed to their payroll. To replace the departing Jurickson Profar, San Diego brought in Jason Heyward and Connor Joe to platoon in one of the outfield spots. Nick Pivetta was a relatively cheaper signing as a starting pitcher as well.

It is apparent this offseason that AJ Preller has focused on the depth of the team. The additions of Iglesias along with Heyward and Joe should support the heavy-lifters in Machado, Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill. The addition of Pivetta should bolster a rotation that features Yu Darvish, Michael King and Dylan Cease.

It will be interesting to see how quickly Iglesias gets up to speed, and what kind of role he can carve out with the Padres in 2025.