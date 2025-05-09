The San Diego Padres and New York Yankees are fresh off a 3-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees took the final two games of the series to win, despite the Friars getting outfielder Jackson Merrill back from the injury list.

A few days later, after a much-needed off day, the Padres are set to face the Colorado Rockies in the Mile High City. Early on Friday, the Friars reinstated infielder Jake Cronenworth from the 10-day IL. As the corresponding move, SD sent down Oscar Gonzales (Spongebob) back to Triple-A El Paso.

San Diego finally has their starting lineup back from Opening Day and the first week of the season, where they started 7-0. Cronenworth joins Merrill, Luis Arraez, Jason Heyward, and Brandon Lockridge as players who have all returned within the last two weeks.

After many transactions, the Padres' lineup is healthy and ready to have a big weekend in Denver.

Cronenworth has played just 12 games this season. In those 12 appearances, Cronenworth hit .257 with two home runs and five RBIs. His OPS sits at .895, and he has an elite OBP at .409. Cronenworth walked eight times in 12 games and injured his ribs when he was hit by a pitch against the Chicago Cubs. Funny enough, the infielder continued to play with fractured ribs and even smashed a home run the following day against the Athletics.

After feeling too much pain, the Friars decided to put him on the IL. Cronenworth will now play for the first time in over a month.

The second baseman has been a huge part of the Padres' success over the last five seasons. He has one of the biggest hits in franchise history when he smashed a go-ahead two-run single in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. Years later, he has turned into one of the best players on the team, and his defense gives the infield a massive boost.